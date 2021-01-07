Outdoors: Rainfall Throws a Curve; Habitat Improved but Duck Sightings Slim

LITTLE ROCK – While Arkansas experienced more rain last week than what it saw in a dry late fall/early winter, the expected flooding for the duck habitat in much of the state didn't reach expectations, according to Luke Naylor, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission waterfowl program coordinator.
"That rain system did not do what was predicted," he said. "There were predictions at one point for a pretty extensive, 4- to 6-inch rain band, and if you watched that thing, the storm kind of turned on its axis and everything shifted south of (Interstate) 40. I had expected the Arkansas River Valley, a lot of those agriculture fields around Ed Gordon (Point Remove WMA) and Petit Jean to get overbank flooding for the first time, but that didn’t happen. They didn’t get much, or at least not enough.
"The northeast got some rain, and it definitely doesn't hurt anything to have some rain, but I don't know that much of this is going to stick around even now. There wasn't enough in the Ozarks to make it where the White River will take a major jump anytime soon. Looking long term, there doesn't seem to be anything on the way. You need a 4-, 5-, 6-inch rain up in the watershed of these areas and I just don't see it coming."
North of Arkansas, reports from Missouri indicate The Show Me State has suffered drought conditions in some northern areas, and like Arkansas much of the state was drier than expected this time of year.
Along with the lack of available habitat is a delay in any major migration of ducks, particularly mallards. Anecdotal reports much further north of here say observers are just now seeing their expected influx of winter-migrating ducks in areas of eastern Nebraska. Hunting has ended in such states as South Dakota, and this week marks the end of hunting in Missouri's northernmost zone (of three zones). Missouri's south zone, like all of Arkansas, hunts until Jan. 31, and ground duck counts in conservation areas in Bootheel region show less than 60,000 ducks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Missouri's larger duck counts at the end of December came from conservation areas and national wildlife refuges in the middle and western portions of the state, with small numbers seen near the Mississippi River areas. Its statewide total as of Dec. 31 was 501,402 ducks, down about 200,000 from two weeks earlier and on par with the 20-year average of 495,951, but lower than the previous 5-year average of 674,512 ducks. Mallards in Missouri for the late December count were down 12 percent from the 20-year average and 35 percent below the previous 5-year average.
