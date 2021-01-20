Quorum Court Justice asks about status of prison

With eight Justices present and one on the phone, the Bradley County Quorum Court held the first session of the year 2021 at the Bradley County Courthouse Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
County Judge Klay McKinney presided. After approval of the minutes and financial reports, Judge McKinney gave a year ending report for 2020 focusing on road work and solid waste. He told the Court that the county installed 77,000 yards of gravel covering 77 miles during 2020. He went on to say 5,100 miles of road grading was conducted. The Judge also reported that garbage was collected from 1,900 households and businesses during the year 2020.
|Tanya Gardner(right) is presented with a resolution
honoring her late husband, Deputy Sheriff
James Gardner. Pictured(left) is BC Sheriff
Herschel Tillman.
The Court then adopted two ordinances, one allowing the County to do business with Union Bank and the other allowing the County to do business with Pines Broadcasting. This is required by law due to the fact that JP Randy Rawls being an employee of Union Bank and JP Jimmy Sledge being the owner of KWRF Radio. In both cases the two JPs abstained from voting on the ordinance that authorized business with the companies they worked for or owned.
Next, the Court approved an ordinance setting the Quorum Court monthly meetings for 2021.
The Court then elected JP Jim Anders as the Quorum Court Delegate to represent the Court on the state level.
Justice Eddie Parnell asked about the status of the private prison. The Judge and Sheriff both responded that to their knowledge the plans remain ongoing and indicated the private company is still working on financing. They stated they have been told ground breaking will take place in January or February 2021.
Judge McKinney then informed the Court that he is seeking a federal grant to help build a new County owned building somewhere within the city limits that can be used for multiple purposes, such as location for early voting, public meetings and other public or private activities. According to the Judge, $300,000.00 of grant money is available with no required match. The money must be applied for and there is no guarantee it will be funded.
