Robert Patton serving as Warren's Animal Control Officer

There are several aspects to Mr. Patton's job. He is often referred to as the dog catcher, but there is much more to his duties, although capturing stray dogs or those running free within the city is a major part of his job. Mr. Patton has to maintain the Warren Animal Shelter and work to get unclaimed dogs adopted. He is also the enforcement officer with the job of assuring that dog owners take care of their animals by keeping them fed, watered and sheltered. He has authority to write tickets and bring charges against those violating the law, both state and local.
Dogs should be maintained in a secured fenced area on the owner's private property. Water and food should always be provided in a sufficient manner and suitable shelter against the cold and the heat. Outdoor holding areas should be kept clean and odorless. Enforcing these laws requires public assistance. The officer may not always be aware of what is happening on private property that is hid from the street.
Dogs are not to be left free to roam the neighborhood or get in the public streets. Any violation is the fault of the dog owner and punishable by fines. All dogs are to be properly vaccinated and proof maintained.
From time to time people call the Animal Control Officer and ask him to pick up their animal due to the fact they are moving or for some reason cannot or will not take care of the dog. There is a surrender fee of $150.00 payable to the city by the owner to help the city pay for caring for the animal. Efforts are made to adopt them out.
It should be noted that cats do not fall under the leash law ordinance. Cats are allowed to run free, but should be well treated and vaccinated as necessary.
For further information or to report a dog running free or in need, call the Warren Police Department at 226-3703. The Animal Control Officer is an employee of the Warren Police Department.
Any dog outside the owners property should be on a leash under the control of the owner or a designated person. Dogs are not allowed to run freely off the owners property.
