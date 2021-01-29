Friday, January 29, 2021
Sports: Dungee, Hogs topple mighty UConn, 90-87
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time this season, No. 19 Arkansas (12-6, 2-5) shocked the basketball world, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ Hogs took down No. 3 UConn (10-1, 8-0), 90-87, in front of an electric crowd inside Bud Walton Arena. The 2020-21 season is the first in program history to see the Razorbacks knock off two teams in the top-5 in the same season, as Arkansas also beat then-No. 4 Baylor at home, 83-78, back on December 6. UConn, the gold standard in women’s college basketball, has 11 national championships as a program. Tonight marked their first loss this season, and only their ninth loss as a program since the 2014-15 season.
