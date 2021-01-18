Sports: Warren Football Alum Hampton Named ULM Assistant Head Coach & Safeties Coach

In 2019, Hampton worked as a defensive analyst for Chad Morris at Arkansas.
He served as special teams coordinator for Willie Taggart at Florida State in 2018. It marked the fourth different time in Hampton's career that he had joined one of Taggart's coaching staffs, including previous stops at Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky.
Under Hampton's guidance, FSU's D.J. Matthews emerged as one of the nation's most dangerous punt returners in 2018, finishing sixth in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision with his 13.5-yard average (19 returns for 257 yards). Matthews returned five punts for a career-high 145 yards at No. 17 Miami, including a 74-yard return for a touchdown. His 145 punt return yards were the most amassed by an NCAA FBS player in 2018 as well as the third-highest single-game total in Seminole history. His 74-yard punt return marked the longest of his career and also tied for the second-longest punt return in an ACC game during the 2018 season.
No comments:
Post a Comment