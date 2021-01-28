State News: Missouri Governor Mike Parson Elected as 2021 Delta Regional Authority States’ Co-Chairman

CLARKSDALE, MS – The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced today Missouri Governor Mike Parson has been elected the 2021 DRA States’ Co-Chairman. DRA’s Board of Governors annually elect a States’ Co-Chairman to work directly with the Federal Co-Chairman on economic development and growth in the DRA region.
“I’m honored by this opportunity to help lead the Delta Regional Authority as States’ Co-Chairman,” said Governor Parson. “As the Governor of Missouri, my focus has always been on how we can do better for the great people of our state. I’m looking forward to working with the DRA to create more opportunities for people all across the Delta Region.”
Governor Parson was sworn in as the 57th Governor of Missouri at the State’s 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration on January 11, 2021.
“As a veteran and an elected official, Governor Parson has demonstrated a lifetime of commitment to service on behalf of his country and the people of Missouri,” said Shawna Blair, DRA Director of Communications & Public Engagement. “Governor Parson’s focus on workforce development and infrastructure during his first administration led to critical transportation infrastructure repairs and ultimately tremendous economic growth within Missouri. With Governor Parson’s support and leadership, the DRA will continue its mission of strengthening infrastructure, job growth, and economic development across our region.”
Under Governor Parson’s administration, Missouri’s economy has seen increased wages, lower taxes, new trade markets, and recorded near-historic lows in unemployment rates. The Governor’s proposal to improve economic and workforce development through a reorganization of state government was overwhelmingly supported by the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson spearheaded a bold plan to address Missouri’s serious infrastructure needs, presenting a bonding package of $301 million to repair or replace more than 200 bridges throughout the state. By improving Missouri’s infrastructure, he aims to expand new trade markets and increase transporting goods through the state’s rivers, interstates, highways, and airports.
“It’s exciting to have Governor Parson serve as the States’ Co-Chairman,” said Luke Holtschneider, Governor Parson’s designee to the DRA. “His commitment to public service is rooted in his experiences as a third generation farmer in southwest Missouri. Governor Parson’s strong leadership and understanding of rural citizens’ needs will be valuable in advancing the DRA’s mission.”
