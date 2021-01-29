Take a virtual look at the proposed new Warren Elementary School

A fly-through simulation tour of the proposed new Warren Elementary school has been released through the Warren Millage facebook page.
The School District is asking voters to increase the District's property tax rate from 36.5 mills to 41.5 mills to allow the district to finance not only the new elementary school, but all a new multipurpose gymnasium.
If the millage were not to pass, the Warren School District will lose $6.9 million in state facilities funding and will be unable to build either new facility.
An overview of the two proposed sites shows their future locations in reference to the current Warren Middle School. The new elementary school would be built just northwest of the Middle School, and the gymnasium to the northeast. The placement would put all of Warren's schools on one single large campus site.
The millage vote will take place Tuesday, February 9, but early voting begins on the issue Tuesday, February 2.
