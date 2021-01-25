News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Monday, January 25, 2021
The Kinsmen singing at Southside January 31
The Kinsmen, a southern gospel group, will be singing at Southside Baptist Church in Warren, Sunday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m.
Southside Baptist Church is located at 104 Shelby St. Everyone is invited to attend.
at
11:04 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment