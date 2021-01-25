Monday, January 25, 2021

The Kinsmen singing at Southside January 31


The Kinsmen, a southern gospel group, will be singing at Southside Baptist Church in Warren, Sunday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m.

Southside Baptist Church is located at 104 Shelby St. Everyone is invited to attend.
