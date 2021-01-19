Thornton receives Arkansas's Triple Trophy Award

Laura Robinson Thornton recently received notice from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that she had successfully completed requirements for the commission’s Triple Trophy Award by harvesting Whitetail Deer with bow, muzzleloader and modern gun. According to commission spokesperson Carrie Crawford, “Only a handful of the more than 330,000 licensed deer hunters in Arkansas accomplish this task each year.” Crawford continues, “The Triple Trophy Program began in 1984 to recognize exceptional hunting skills and to promote harvest of antlerless deer.”
Thornton received a certificate and a patch for the accomplishment. She hunts with Carl's Hunting Club with her husband, Doug Thornton, and daughter Riley Greenwood. She is employed as a science teacher with Fordyce Public Schools.
