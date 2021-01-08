Friday, January 8, 2021

Twenty-one Warren fire fighters respond to house fire


Twenty-one Warren firemen responded January 5, 2021 to a house fire on Myrtle Street.

The structure consisted of a triplex of three apartments.  It is considered a total loss.  

No one was injured and everyone got out safely.  The fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have been electrical in nature.  

The city responded quickly with several fire engines, but the fire was well underway.

