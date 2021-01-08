UAM Senior, English Professor to Present at Working-Class Studies Conference

Monticello, Ark. - University of Arkansas at Monticello English Literature major Braden Taylor, a senior, and UAM English Professor Kay Walter have been accepted to present at the Texas Center for Working-Class Studies Conference. Taylor will present his paper titled "The Necessity of the Working Class amid the Viral Pandemic." Dr. Walter will present "A False Divide between Laborers and Academia." The mission of the Texas Center for Working Class Studies is to raise awareness about issues related to social class, work, and the working class and to provide opportunities for collaboration among faculty, students and community members. The annual conference will take place virtually on Thursday, February 21.
