Warren Lions Club Hears Plans For New School & Gym

|From left to right: Randy Rawls, Justin Hollingsworth, Superintendent Bryan Cornish, James Wells, Tim Kessler, and Delbert Zimmerly
Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish was the guest speaker at the Warren Lions Club meeting conducted Wednesday, January 12 in the conference room of the BCEDC building.
Mr. Cornish presented plans developed by the Warren School Board to construct a new elementary school to replace the aging and worn out Eastside facility and plans to build a new gym and multipurpose facility for basketball and other school and public activities. The school has a grant of $6.9 million dollars available from the State if the School District can come up with some additional local funds to construct the projects. Both facilities will be built on school land west of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. The result would be that all schools are located in the same area of Warren.
If approved by the voters, Warren's school millage would remain consistent with the millage rates of most of the school districts in southeast Arkansas. If the mileage generates more than enough to pay off the bond issue, the surplus will be used for teacher salary raises.
The proposed new elementary school will have capabilities to be locked down for safety and will have tornado proof hallways. The multipurpose gym will be capable of seating 1,895 people for ball games and 2,500 for special events. This will allow Warren to host regional and state athletic events. It will also have dressing facilities for boys and girls track, as well as soccer and cheerleaders. It will have a film room that can be used by all athletic teams.
