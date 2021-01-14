Warren school board extends COVID leave policy

Members of the Warren School board met in a regular session Tuesday, January 12, 2021. After the call to order and adoption of the December 14, 2020 minutes, approval of the financial report and messages from all school administrators, the board went into executive session. Upon coming out of executive session the board approved the following personnel actions:
- accepted the resignation of Marilyn Rawls -ABC paraprofessional
- Hired Cecilio Mondragon-Spanish Instructor & assistant soccer girls coach
- Hired Kaitlyn Maloney-Eastside paraprofessional/interventionist
- Hired Clarence Luckey-Bus driver
In other business, the board voted to not proceed with plans to join the Warren City Council in efforts at this time to make repairs to the Warren Cultural Center. The Center is jointly owned by the city and school.
Next, the board voted to approve extended COVID leave policy for certified and classified staff.
Superintendent Cornish gave a brief report on district activities and read a resolution from Governor Hutchinson expressing appreciation to school boards and school officials for the work they have done dealing with COVID-19 while striving to assure the children of Arkansas continue to receive their education. The Superintendent then offered his appreciation to the Warren School Board, school staff, school teachers and parents for their hard work and dedication in working to serve the students and handle things as safely and healthy as possible. Mr. Cornish said he thanks everyone for their cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment