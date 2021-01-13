Warren Superintendent gives COVID-19 update

First, I would like to commend the parents and students of the Warren School District for doing your part in helping the Warren School District have a successful 1st semester of school. Our staff has done a phenomenal job of keeping your child safe, as well as, providing a quality learning opportunity during this unprecedented time.
- Keep your child at home if they are showing signs or symptoms of Covid-19 (fever 100 degrees or greater, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell).
- Keep your child at home until they have been fever free for 48 hours without medication.
- Refrain from sending your child to school if they have been exposed to a positive case of Covid-19. Do not send your child back to school until the quarantine days have expired. You will need isolation or quarantine clearance documentation for Nurse Lewis upon their return.
- Keep your child at home until test results are received if they are tested for Covid-19.
- Encourage your child to wear his/her mask at all times (above the mouth and nose) while on school campus or on the bus.
- Encourage your child to wash his/her hands and the importance of practicing social distancing.
- Encourage your child to keep his/her distance of 6ft from others when possible.
- Please contact your child’s school if they are absent for Covid related issues as soon as possible.
In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, Warren Schools now have the capability to perform rapid antigen testing for our staff and students. This will begin on January 11, 2021. Parents will be given consent forms that must be signed and returned that will permit us to test your child, if needed. This test will only be performed after the parent/guardian is notified. This test is only for screening purposes. You may still need to follow up with your physician.
Bryan Cornish
Superintendent of Warren Schools
