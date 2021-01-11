Monday, January 11, 2021

WFD responds to six calls last week

Between January 3, 2021 and January 7, 2021, the Warren Fire Department responded to six calls:

  • January 3-307 Cook Street-a medical assist answered by two firemen
  • January 5- 428 Beaver Street-a grass fire handled by one fireman
  • January 5-507 N. Myrtle Street-a house fire, 21 firemen reported, the structure was destroyed
  • January 6-507 N. Myrtle Street, the house fire rekindled, one fireman handled
  • January 7-907 Sturgis Street-electural fire, smoke, but no fire, 16 firemen answered
  • January 7-N. Myrtle  Street and Smith Rd.-Accident, one fireman responded

SRC has provided more detailed reports on the house fire at 507 N. Myrtle and the accident at the intersection of N. Myrtle and Smith Rd.


