WFD responds to six calls last week

Between January 3, 2021 and January 7, 2021, the Warren Fire Department responded to six calls:
- January 3-307 Cook Street-a medical assist answered by two firemen
- January 5- 428 Beaver Street-a grass fire handled by one fireman
- January 5-507 N. Myrtle Street-a house fire, 21 firemen reported, the structure was destroyed
- January 6-507 N. Myrtle Street, the house fire rekindled, one fireman handled
- January 7-907 Sturgis Street-electural fire, smoke, but no fire, 16 firemen answered
- January 7-N. Myrtle Street and Smith Rd.-Accident, one fireman responded
SRC has provided more detailed reports on the house fire at 507 N. Myrtle and the accident at the intersection of N. Myrtle and Smith Rd.
