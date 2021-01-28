YMCA Baseball/Softball registration underway

Registration for youth baseball/softball with the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is underway. There are programs for all ages of youth. The deadline to register is February 22. For any family that cannot afford to take part, there are scholarships available and they must be applied for by February 8. For information to register and/or to apply for a scholarship, contact the YMCA at 870-226-2404.
The programs consist of the following:
- Junior T-Ball ages 3-4
- T-Ball ages 5-6
- USSSA Baseball Coach Pitch, age 8 and under
- USSSA Baseball Live Pitch, ages 10 and under, 12 and under and 15 and under
- Softball ages 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under and 14 and under
