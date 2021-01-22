YMCA Fitness Center expansion and upgrade is ready for use

The fitness center expansion and upgrade for the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is ready for use. The facility lacks a few minor touches, but the equipment is installed and in use.
The new center encapsulates the original fitness room and the entire area that previously served as a multi-purpose room on the north side of the Y building. It is very attractive and is well equipped with workout machines and weights, all structured in a socially distanced manner. The Y requires temperature checks and signing in for all people utilizing the YMCA building. Great effort is being made to keep the facility sanitized.
The new fitness center and pool improvements are being financed by a special fund drive, available Y funds and assistance from the YMCA Foundation. The improvements cost in the range of $145,000.00.
COVID-19 has cost the Y somewhat, but the Board and staff have worked hard to keep the building and various programs going. They hope to get back to 100% operation in the near future. Plans are underway now for youth baseball and softball.
