A Pastime - Those construction paper hearts for Valentine’s Day

Perhaps the sweetest of all the February 14ths in this Pastime has to deal with a faded red shape of a heart, crudely trimmed around an old purple stencil from the hand-cranked mimeograph machine at Eastside Elementary School.
Yes, those old fashioned Valentine’s Day parties at Eastside and Warren Junior High and heck even that special day at old WHS were indeed fun.
Today, in the arena of fairness and brevity, I’ll only write about the Elementary School era celebrations.
I’ll leave the “Singing Telegrams” of Valentine’s Day at WHS to another Pastime on another Valentine’s Day.
At Eastside everyone, and I mean everyone, decorated a “Valentine’s Day” box for the special delivery of Valentine notes from their classmates.
Usually the week of, or the week before, Valentine’s Day was set to be observed, our teachers would begin to tell us all about the impending holiday and the “class party” that would conclude such festivities as the trading of these tiny paper Valentines in our classroom.
We each would secure a cigar box, or a shoe box or some sort of homemade receptacle for the notes or “Valentines” we would be securing from our classmates. I would make an assault on the plethora of drug stores; Gannaway Drugs, Barrett Pirtle Drug Store, Brown Appleton’s Drug or down to see John McCaskill at McCaskill’s for an empty cigar box.
For most of us guys, it was a wise use of what remaining tinfoil or Reynolds Wrap was left over from Thanksgiving and Christmas. We wrapped up the King Edward or Roi-Tan cigar boxes, quickly as our drop box.
Wasn’t much one guy would do, other than scrawl his name on the box in crayon or paste a couple of construction paper do-dads to the tin foil wrapped recital – good enough for classroom work, you know.
Somehow the area neighborhood stores, Poole’s Grocery (out on the Old Camden Road), Robert and Ruth Farrell’s (out on Hwy 15, now Hwy 63 North of Warren), Bob Neel’s Grocery and Aubert Reynolds Grocery (in the middle of Waren) also had these spare cigar boxes for kids to ask for and use for school project
I usually wrapped a cigar box with tin foil, stood it on end and sliced a slot in the end of the box (often managing to slice either a forefinger or thumb in the process).
I might, at Mrs. Young, Mrs. Ford or Mrs. Atkinson’s insistence, paste on a mimeographed heart or two on the tinfoil wrapped box. One of those three teachers (I think, Mrs. Ford) made mimeographed cupid figures for everyone on the class to write their name – so no wayward notes would be dropped in the wrong box,
All of us kids in Warren bought the boxed valentines from the Ben Franklin’s Five & Dime or Morgan & Lindsey’s on Main Street, the Kroger Store, the Mad Butcher or maybe the U.S. Dollar Store, also on Main.
I do recall for some reason in the sixth grade I was in Pine Bluff and bought my Valentine’s that year at the Gibson’s Discount Center – thus I was the proud owner of some Valentine’s most unique valentine that many of us country kids had not seen in Warren.
Each of these “cards” was crudely printed little poems, often with a cartoonish animal or character on them. Like a Bunny Rabbit that said “I am Hop(ping) to be Your Valentine!”
Or an elephant that said: “I’ll never forget you are my Valentine!”
Most of these Valentines by years predated the coming tidal wave of Disney characters and later that tsunami of Super Hero images and even Transformer scary cards seen today.
That’s about as gushy as it got for us boys back then to get notes from the giggling girls in the fourth, fifth or sixth grade.
We were focused: Bring on the punch and cookies.
Back then, the mom’s that catered to the school class parties, out did themselves. Occasionally some of the tasty treats from Binns Bakery (just up from the YMCA before you crossed the railroad tracks).
But mostly it was homemade cookies and Kool-Aid or Hi-C or Hawaiian Punch in the steel cans (loaded with enough red Dye 12 and sugar) was a real treat for a class party.
Again, if someone in your class had a mom who bought and brought the Hawaii Punch (back then there was but one color – RED – and came in a big quart can) you had a real party going on.
We would all open the 20 or so little white envelopes, trying to match out their handwriting with our names.
And if an unsigned love note was dropped in our box, we would try to guess which giggling girl it was that gave out these paper tokens of friendship, admiration and puppy love.
In every packet of store bought Valentine’s there was a lone - Teachers Valentine.
I have often wondered for how many years, such sainted teachers at we had back then, got multiple and I mean multiples of the same paper wishes from us.
Today, I wish for each of them, I could give them a big hug around their necks and thank them for the education I received both in the classroom and on life itself.
And, yes, for the teachers making those silly little parties like those we had on Valentine’s Day were made, of so special.
To all us aging Baby Boomers we know this is indeed a Pastime worth remembering as Valentine’s Day 2021 approaches.
