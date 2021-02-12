A thank you message from the Warren School Board and Superintendent Bryan Cornish

The Warren School Board of Directors and I want to thank the patrons of the district, who supported the millage campaign. We are grateful for those who helped get the word out to others to go vote. The outpouring support is a testament of the values and beliefs of our wonderful community. Your support is a great example of the importance of stakeholders investing in the future of our students, as well as, the community. This is a very exciting time for our district and community, and I am proud to be a part of both. Thanks for all of your support!
Bryan Cornish,
Superintendent, Warren Public Schools
