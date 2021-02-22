BCMC Radiology to offer State-of-the-Art Genius™ 3D Mammography™ Exams starting Feb. 23

WARREN, Ark. (2/22/21) – The Bradley County Medical Center Radiology Department is excited to offer Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams, developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, and also decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.
In conventional 2D Mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius exam includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect.
A Genius exam includes both 2D images and tomosynthesis scans. During the tomosynthesis-dimensional portion of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. A Genius exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam.
Our Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam, available on the 3Dimensions™ and Selenia® Dimensions® systems from Hologic, are revolutionizing how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone. Researchers have found that:
- The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%.
- Only the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.
- The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam reduces callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.
BCMC is committed to the fight against breast cancer. In offering the Genius exam, BCMC Radiology provides a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening.
“We are proud to offer this new technology to our community and are excited about the benefits that it brings to our patients,” Director of Radiology Leeanna Williams said. “The exam will be very similar to what patients have had previously, but the images produced will be far superior! The radiologist will now be able to look at the breast in a completely new way. The best analogy that I have seen compares the breast to a book. A 2D mammogram is like an x-ray of a closed book. Now with 3D mammography we will be able to flip the pages of the book and examine what lies on each individual page. This will allow us to diagnose breast cancer at earlier stages as well as reduce patients being called back for additional pictures.”
If you would like to schedule a Genius 3D Mammography™ exam, or have questions about this important breast health procedure, please contact the BCMC Radiology Department at 870-226-4165.
