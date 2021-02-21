Boil order issued for Warren and parts of Bradley County

Warren Water & Sewer, Bradley County Rural Water, South West Warren Rural Water & Corinth Valley Rural Water are all under a precautionary boil order.
Warren Water & Sewer, Bradley County Rural Water, South West Warren Rural Water & Corinth Valley Rural Water are all under a precautionary boil order until further notice. All customers on any of these water systems are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption. Water used for drinking cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled for one (1) minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. This precautionary boil order will remain in effect until further notice.
Currently, Warren Water & Sewer has adequate water supply & water pressure to supply the city and subsequent water systems, however, due to the recent winter weather, the water demand has become too great for the system to properly treat the water. All water systems are asking residents to please check their properties for pipes that may have froze and are now thawed and busted. Also, check properties that are not your primary residents, structures behind your residents that have water lines ran to them, farms, deer camps, etc. If you find a broken/busted pipe please call and have your water disconnected until it can be repaired. Until water consumption is at a treatable level all systems will remain under a boil order. If you have a question or need water disconnected to repair a water line please use the following numbers:
Warren Water & Sewer (870) 226-2321
Bradley County Rural Water (870) 226-6757
South West Warren Rural Water (870) 226-2321
Corinth Valley Rural Water (870) 226-2321
