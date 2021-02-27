Boil order lifted for City of Warren; WSD students to return to school Monday; Rural water remains under boil order

The boil order for the City of Warren has been lifted as of Saturday, February 27 and the Warren School District will officially return to on-site instruction Monday, March 1, 2021.
However, it's important to note that the rural water systems that were included in the original boil order remain under that order. Residents on those systems should continue to boil their water before using.
Important:
The systems which remain under a boil order include:
- Bradley County Rural Water
- South West Warren Rural Water
- Corinth Valley Rural Water
