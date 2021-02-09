Council approves two rezones, sewer bond issue, and shooting range expansion

In a meeting lasting about one hour, the Warren City Council conducted a substantial amount of business during their February 8, 2021 meeting. Five council members were present and one attended by phone. Following the call to order, City Clerk Helen Boswell provided an in-depth financial report and informed the Council that the city received $75,757.20 in sales tax revenue in January and another $52,334.95 in county sales tax funding. All reports were reviewed and approved.
Attending the meeting was Grant Tomlin with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to provide an update on the funding for the proposed pistol and rifle range the city has been working toward constructing adjacent to the City's existing skeet shooting range. Game and Fish is offering to provide over $700,000.00 to go along with City funding and in-kind work to complete the project. The project has been bid out once and was outside the amount of funding available. The Council voted to re-bid the project utilizing additional funding and more in-kind contribution. Also in attendance was Shooting Range Manager Bubba York. It was stressed that the range is open to all individuals and will be utilized by youth and people securing a license for carrying a concealed handgun.
Also attending the meeting was Warren Water and Sewer Manager Tenay Reep. She submitted a request by the Water and Sewer Commission for the Council to approve a bond issue to refinance an existing loan and to provide funding for renovation of the City's wastewater treatment plant and the dredging of the sewer ponds. The project will also provide funding for installation of a new sewer line tying the Warren industrial park to the main treatment plant located just south of U. S. Highway 278 on the east side of town. This will reroute industrial wastewater so that it does not flow through several residential neighborhoods as well as open up the Highway 278 Bypass for development. A representative of Stephens, Inc. was in attendance via zoom to answer questions. The Council voted to proceed with the bond issue. The refinancing will save the ratepayers over $90,000.00.
In other action, Mayor Pennington presented a written annual report for the year 2020. The council awarded the contract to mow city properties for 2021 to Yeppes Mowing and voted to sell two older model street vehicles. Yeppes was the low bidder for mowing.
Next, the Council took up two rezoning matters submitted by the Warren Planning Commission. The first property is located on N. Martin Street and was recommended by the Planning Commission to be rezoned from R-1 residential to C-1 commercial for the purpose of a new store building to be constructed. The council voted 6-0 to adopt ordinance #930 to rezone the site. Next the members took up proposed ordinance #931 to rezone property at 414 S. Martin Street from C-1 commercial to R-2 residential for the purpose of a residence. The rezoning was approved 6-0.
The Council then voted to refuse the recent bid proposal to make improvements to the Warren Cultural Center. Bids had been received for some remodeling and repair work. The school board turned down paying for half the cost and the Council decided to wait at this time. The Cultural Center Commission will meet soon to further discuss the options.
Three citizens addressed the council during the public comment period.
Clinton Webb asked the city to make drainage improvements on Beavers Street, Watson Street and St James Street. He also asked that action be taken to bring the trailer park on S. Myrtle Street up to code and to address the issue of litter and dilapidated houses and grown-up and junked-up yards in several neighborhoods.
Carolyn McCoy spoke about a street and utility problem at 308 Etheridge Street that was affecting her house.
Another gentlemen spoke about street repairs needed on Beavers Street.
Police Chief Hildreth provided the monthly police report and stated new radars are being installed in police vehicles. The chief also reported on the hiring of three new police officers and two more approved, that may be hired as vacancies occur.
Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft submitted his report as did Building Official/Sanitation Manager Mike May. Mr. May reported the following status of properties being pursued for cleanup:
Properties that have been condemned and are awaiting cleanup:
1. 509 Howard
2. 523 N. Myrtle
3. 306 Turner
Properties cleaned up in January, 2021:
1. 1834 W. Pine, camper removed, owner working on lot
2. 412 W. Pine, tree cleaned up
3. #20 Davenport, house removed
4. #26 Davenport, house removed
Mr. May indicated he was waiting on quotes for several cleanup projects.
The City Council then voted to purchase a new vehicle for the Street Department. The vehicle will be financed by First Stated Bank at an interest rate of 1.5%.
The City Ways and Means Committee presented ordinance #929 to reconcile the city's 2020 budget. It was approved.
Minutes and reports of city boards and commissions that met in January were reviewed by the Council. The Council members then voted to pay all bills for January, 2021.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for March 8 at 5:30pm in the Municipal Building. The agenda meeting will be conducted March 4 at 7:00 a.m.
