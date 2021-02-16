Crews working to clear streets where possible

Road crews are working tirelessly to clear roads around the City of Warren after the first bout of winter
Travel around Bradley County is still very hazardous. Residents are urged to stay home if at all possible. The immediate downtown portion of Main Street is still very icy, and Pine Street is completely covered in snow pack. Sidewalks are extremely icy and dangerous in places.
As has been the case the last few days, the low temperatures remain a big threat. The forecasted low for Tuesday evening is 16.
More sleet, freezing rain, and snow are expected through Thursday.
Salineriverchronicle.com will continue to update as we can. If you have a closure to submit, please email it to salineriverchronicle@gmail.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment