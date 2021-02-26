Cultural Center repairs under discussion

Members of the Warren Cultural Center met February 22, 2021 along with Mayor Pennington and Warren Director of Parks and Recreation Kyle Wagnon. The purpose was to discuss repair needs of the Warren Cultural Center, located on the Warren School campus on John Scobey Drive.
The Warren Cultural Center Commission is currently made up of Warren School Board member Shannon Gorman, City Council Member Memory Burks-Frazer, and citizen-at-large Jim Wheeler.
The Cultural Center, a 750 seat auditorium with a large stage and lobby area was built in the late 1970s and was a joint venture between the Warren School District and the City of Warren. It was built using some excess bond money from the School District and a grant awarded to the City of Warren by the Federal Economic Development Administration. The project was so unique it required the approval of the Arkansas Department of Education to allow participation by the School District.
Today's Warren High School was constructed without an auditorium and the School needed one. The City desired a facility for beauty pageants, concerts and other public meetings and activities and the school was desperate for a school assembly area for many school activities. The two entities went together and constructed the Center which is jointly owned.
In order to manage the facility and make rules for public use, a three member commission was created consisting of a member of the Warren School Board, a member of the Warren City Council and a citizen appointed from the public. The public appointee was selected for a term and the school board and city council alternated in making the appointment subject to the approval of the other entity. The operating expenses were shared based upon a formula of usage. The City allowed the Pink Tomato Festival to use the building each June and paid the expenses for use. Modest rent was charged for third party users to help defray the expenses. The School used the building extensively and paid the majority of the monthly cost of operations. For major repairs, the City and School shared the cost 50/50.
The building has aged considerably and needs several major repairs. Since the School District is building a new basketball and multi-purpose arena, they have indicated they may not have any further use of the building and may not help with repairs or operations. The Commission is discussing ways to make improvements and future needs of the building. No final decisions have yet been made.
Recent bids indicate it will take $167,000.00 to make some foundation repairs and there is a need to replace the roof. There is a list of other improvements that are desired. The city has budgeted $50,000.00 for improvements to the foundation and the school had budgeted another $50,000.00, but has since withdrawn the offer since the mileage for the arena passed.
There are those in the community that think an auditorium type facility is still needed in Warren and would like to see efforts to make the most needed repairs and seek grant funding for others. While the Commission can make recommendations and suggestions, only the City Council and School Board can budget funding and seek grants.
No comments:
Post a Comment