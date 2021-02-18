Thursday, February 18, 2021
DAR 100th Birthday celebration for local veteran
Captain Robert Abernethy Chapter of NSDAR recently presented a United States flag in honor of David C. Green. Mr. Green, who resides in Warren, is a WW II Veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Lana Forrest, Chapter President, is shown in the photo with Mr. Green. He is holding a certificate honoring his service in WW II as well as a 100th birthday photo. He will be presented a separate certificate from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution upon its arrival by mail. His flag will fly at the Bradley County Court House on major holidays along with those of the 47 others that Captain Robert Abernethy Chapter has received in honor of its Perpetual Flag program which is under the direction of Sandra Gatling, Chapter Treasurer.
