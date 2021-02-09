Detailed City of Warren budget for 2021; police and fire raises

The Warren City Council in regular session January 11, 2021 adopted the 2021 City budget. The budget covers the time period January-December, 2021. The budget may be amended as needed throughout the year. The following information provides the amounts budgeted by department or category:
Non-Restricted, often referred to as the general fund.
- Administration $380,340.00
- Law Enforcement $1,502,186.94
- Fire Department $319,072.57
- Sanitation Department ( solid waste ) $742,878.00
- Building Codes $20,600.00
- District Court $100,475.00
- Municipal Building $30,900.00
- Recreation $152,226.00
- Cultural Center $33,471.50
- Armory/Neighborhood Center $15,350.00
- Senior Citizen Center $3971.00
- Shooting Range $48,960.00
- Airport $19,700.00
- Other $26,500.00
- Economic Development $77,0000.00
Total of $3,473,631.01
Restricted-Street Budget
- $530,293.00-These funds can only be used for the city streets.
Other Accounts:
- $3,616,800.00-These are special designated funds and those that can be transferred to either the general or street funds.
Total City budget for 2021= $7,620,724.01. This budget may be amended as deemed necessary by the city council during the year.
Included in the 2021 budget are the following capital and other expenses:
- One police car-$30,000.00
- Street construction, paving-$125,000.00
- Tenure bonuses, holiday bonuses
- 2% pay raise for all employees, excluding city council members
- Minimum wage increase for 17 employees
- A pandemic bonus
- Fire hazardous duty pay increase
- Increase firefighter starting pay to $13.75 per hour and another increase when certified
- Increase in salary for police officers, sergeants and dispatchers (in addition to 2%)
- Money for industrial consultant
