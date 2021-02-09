Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Detailed City of Warren budget for 2021; police and fire raises

The Warren City Council in regular session January 11, 2021 adopted the 2021 City budget.  The budget covers the time period January-December, 2021.  The budget may be amended as needed throughout the year.  The following information provides the amounts budgeted by department or category:
Non-Restricted, often referred to as the general fund.
  • Administration $380,340.00
  • Law Enforcement $1,502,186.94
  • Fire Department $319,072.57
  • Sanitation Department ( solid waste ) $742,878.00
  • Building Codes $20,600.00
  • District Court $100,475.00
  • Municipal Building $30,900.00
  • Recreation $152,226.00
  • Cultural Center $33,471.50
  • Armory/Neighborhood Center $15,350.00
  • Senior Citizen Center $3971.00
  • Shooting Range $48,960.00
  • Airport $19,700.00
  • Other $26,500.00
  • Economic Development $77,0000.00
Total of $3,473,631.01

Restricted-Street Budget
  • $530,293.00-These funds can only be used for the city streets.
Other Accounts:
  • $3,616,800.00-These are special designated funds and those that can be transferred to either the general or street funds. 

Total City budget for 2021= $7,620,724.01.  This budget may be amended as deemed necessary by the city council during the year.  

Included in the 2021 budget are the following capital and other expenses:
  • One police car-$30,000.00
  • Street construction, paving-$125,000.00
  • Tenure bonuses, holiday bonuses
  • 2% pay raise for all employees, excluding city council members
  • Minimum wage increase for 17 employees
  • A pandemic bonus
  • Fire hazardous duty pay increase
  • Increase firefighter starting pay to $13.75 per hour and another increase when certified
  • Increase in salary for police officers, sergeants and dispatchers (in addition to 2%)
  • Money for industrial consultant 
The total fire department budget was increased $41,716.57 and the police department was increased $175,586.57.  The police and fire officers are now well within pay scales provided by other departments in the region.

