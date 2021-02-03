Donate blood February 25, get free COVID-19 antibody test done

Delta Counseling Associates and Project PPE will be hosting a blood drive Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 790 Roberts Dr. in Monticello.
The blood drive LifeShare Bus will be at 790 Roberts Dr. in Monticello from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that day. COVID-19 antibody tests will be done with each donation.
LifeShare blood drive donations help those battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, surgical patients, and those suffering through a traumatic accident.
Those that donate blood will not only receive a COVID-19 antibody test, but they will also receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.
