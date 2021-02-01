Fire Department responds to 11 calls during last week of January 2021

The Warren Fire Department responded to 11 emergency calls between January 22 and January 31, 2021.
January 31, firemen were called to a structure fire at 808 George St. 15 firemen were needed at the scene. There were four vehicle related calls during the week, one of which required 13 firemen January 27 at the corner of North Myrtle and Smith Road, and another January 30 which required ten firemen at 1317 Hwy. 160 E.
All in all there were four vehicle related incidents, two structure fires, two false alarms, one gas leak, and one ordinance violation.
