Former Warren native, Jim White retires as McGehee Police Chief

By Maylon Rice
McGehee – Former Warren native, Jim White, has announced his retirement as Chief of Police of McGehee, effective Feb. 14, 2021.
White the elder son of James P. White and Marion Love White Byrd, announced his decision in a letter to McGehee City officials this past week.
In a letter to McGehee Mayor Jeff Owyoung, White wrote:
“After much thought and consideration, I am announcing my decision to retire as Police Chief effective February 14, 2021. This decision has not come easily and brings with it a myriad of emotions. However, my continued health issues have only been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, health protocols, and mask requirements and I feel I can no longer serve our great City effectively.”
“As Chief, I could not be more proud of the accomplishments of the McGehee Police Department over the past two decades. None of those accomplishments would have been possible without the support of the citizens of McGehee, the administrations under which I have served, and the department staff members. Without each of those three, there can be no true success.”
It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the City of McGehee and to oversee the transition period in the Police Department over the last nearly twenty years. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to Mayor Bain Poole for giving me the opportunity to lead the department on May 12, 2004.”
“Since then, I have had the pleasure of serving under the impressive leadership of the late Mayor Jack May, Mayor Jeff Owyoung, and the many fine men and women of the City Council. It has also been my privilege to serve alongside and in cooperation with the other city departments and employees.
While my last official day will be February 14, 2021, I will be available for any consulting or assistance to help the city and the department move forward should it be needed. Again, it has been my deepest honor to serve the City of McGehee, the Police Department, and the citizens.”
White moved to McGehee to assist his late father, James P. White in running the McGehee Times and Dermott News from the late 1970s, until taking the police job in 2004. Of the four children of James and Marion White, Jim’s elder sister Fran Childers, has retired from a bank position in McGehee. Tom White, Jim’s younger brother is the publisher of the Advance Monticellonian in Monticello and their younger sister, Ann Callison, lives in Central Arkansas.
He and his wife Arlene, were the publishers of the newspapers until a recent sell to Rachel Denton, a former editor of the Times-News. She is now the publisher of the newspapers.
White will continue to reside in McGehee in retirement.
No comments:
Post a Comment