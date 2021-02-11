Four shootings in Warren in January under investigation

January of 2021 was a violent month for the City of Warren. Warren Police Department Officers responded to four shootings with two of them ending in serious but non-fatal injuries.
On January 9 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call on Sturgis St. about multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, no witnesses or victims were found. Police dispatch later received a call from Bradley County Medical Center about a gunshot victim at the ER. The victim was later released. Information was obtained that he had been shot on West Central St.
On January 14 at approximately 9:31 p.m. the Warren Police Department received a call in reference to a woman who had been shot and was going to the hospital. It was determined that the shooting occurred on N. Watson. She was later released from the hospital. A person of interest has been developed in this case.
On January 16 at 10:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to Reeves Circle in reference to a Pizza Hut delivery driver who had been robbed and physically assaulted. One of three suspects in this case has been arrested.
On January 27 at approximately 5:55 a.m. officers were dispatched in reference to someone shooting at a victim in his vehicle at the intersection of John C. Moss St. and Sturgis St. Officers arrested the suspect a short time later and another person of interest is being sought in this case.
On January 28 the Warren Police Department received a 911 call stating that someone had been shot. The victim drove himself to the Bradley County Medical Center. The shooting was determined to have occurred on Mona Lisa St. The victim was later released from the hospital. Two suspects are still at large in this case.
Anyone having any information about any of these cases is urged to contact Warren Police Criminal Investigations Department at (870) 226-3703. Information will be kept confidential. Reward will be offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects in these cases.
No comments:
Post a Comment