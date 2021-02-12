Gala celebrating Unsung Heroes set for February 26

Please join the ladies of the Southeast Arkansas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated as we celebrate our 'Unsung Heroes." There are many vital angels of the coronavirus crisis, and much attention has been paid to health care workers — and rightfully so. But in most of that coverage, the work of other essential workers have largely gone unrecognized.
Our school bus drivers have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic by driving students back-and-forth to school for intervention time with their teachers and delivering meals to students who are learning virtually.
Food service employees have also stepped up throughout the pandemic to make sure students are fed, whether they’re learning virtually or in-person. They’ve been serving curbside Grab-and-Go meals at no cost and teaming with community leaders to provide free produce boxes and meal kits to families. Additionally, they’ve revamped their safety procedures to make sure students are safe when eating at school.
Custodians and sanitation workers are currently helping organizations across the districts and cities have all of the supplies they need to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
While there are so many to recognize and thank during this pandemic, we want to take this opportunity to thank some behind the scene heroes who have made it happen and continue to make it happen daily, since the pandemic. Please join us as we celebrate a few of our "Unsung Heroes."
Meeting ID: 957 3999 0170
Passcode: Gala#21
