Get an inside look at the concept for Warren's proposed new Basketball Arena

The Warren Millage proposal recently released another virtual tour video of the proposed campus expansion that included a fly-through of the multi-purpose basketball arena concept.
The proposed new facility would be built just to the south west of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium, and just to the north of the Warren Middle School on what for many years has been a Lumberjack Football practice field.
The multi-purpose gym would not only be the home of the Warren Lumberjack and Lady Jack basketball teams, but it would also be available for other events such as graduations. The gym will seat 1,895 for basketball games and 2,500 for other special events.
