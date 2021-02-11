Harold Hampton resigns from Hermitage School Board

The Hermitage School Board met Monday, February 8 in regular session. Routine business was handled including approval of the previous minutes and review of financial reports. The board then voted to accept the resignation of board member Harold Hampton, who has represented zone 4. The members then appointed Reia Orr Thomas to fill the board position for zone 4.
In other business the board approved 2020 training hours and Arkansas School Board Association model policies.
