Have fun with the Library as they celebrate Read Across America Day next week

In celebration of Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss's Birthday, the Warren Branch Library would
like to invite you to join them in being a little wacky and wild! Staff will be dressing up as favorite Dr. Seuss characters and would love for you to join them. If you participate, please send a photo by Facebook Messenger, and they will include it with their post. As always, the Warren Branch Library is here to serve the community and is open to the public Monday to Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as the 2nd & 4th Saturday of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Monday FOX IN SOX: Wear Crazy Socks
- Tuesday CAT IN THE HAT: Wear a Hat
- Wednesday WACKY WEDNESDAY: Dress Wacky
- Thursday OH THE PLACES YOU'LL GO: Dress As Who You'd Like To Be One Day
- Friday PAJAMA DAY: Get Comfy and Read a Book
