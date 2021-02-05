Hospital Board meets for regular business

Members of the Bradley County Hospital Board met Tuesday, February 2 virtually to conduct the January, 2021 board meeting with Chairman Freddie Mobley presideding.
The board approved minutes of the previous meeting and were provided a detailed financial report by Leslie Huitt. Members were told that some columns of use are up and some down. Revenue for the month was up, but accounts receivable went up a million dollars. The hospital sales tax remains strong, generating $98,321.70 for the month. The hospital retains a balance of $3,270,707.10 in the sales tax fund.
Dr. Joe Wharton presented the following medical appointments for the hospital:
- Rodney Dixon, M.D.,ER/Family Practice
- James Landry, M.D., ER/Family Practice
- Paolo Lim, M.D., Radiology
- Kerry Pennington, M.D., Family Practice
- Michelle Pittman, M.D., Surgery
- David Pope, M.D., Pathology
- Paul Stout, M.D., Pathology
- Wade Johnston, CNMT
All were approved by the board.
Administrative reports were provided by CEO Steve Henson and CNO Sarah Tucker. Mr. Henson stated the hospital is not giving vaccinations for COVID. All shots are coming through Gannaway Drug. Ms. Tucker stated the hospital is still working to find and hire nurses.
Mr. Henson reported to the board that the County Judge has asked for the Hospital Board to consider granting the county 1.5 acres of ground adjacent to the Brunson Complex to be used for the construction of a new building the county is working to build that can be used for several purposes, including early voting and public use. The County Judge and Quorum Court has been discussing such a facility for several months and has a grant that may be available to help construct the building. The Hospital board had some questions and asked the CEO to secure additional information. The matter will be further. considered.
The board will meet again in late February.
