Individual Disaster Assistance Program Fact Sheet

The State of Arkansas Individual Disaster Assistance Program provides grants from the Governor’s Disaster Fund to disaster survivors residing in State declared disaster areas. Grant amounts are tiered according to categories of damage to the primary residence.
Grants are awarded for verified disaster related damages, and will be awarded to only one applicant per household. Grants from the program are not designed to fully compensate individuals for their loss, but to assist with expenses related to the disaster.
The following disaster related expenses may be eligible under the Individual Disaster Assistance Program if the damage meets the criteria of one of the eligible categories.
- Home repairs to assist with restoring the owner-occupied primary residence to its condition before the disaster.
- Replacement or repair of disaster related damage to personal property as long as it is within the home and it can be proven that damage was a result of the disaster.
- Cleaning and sanitizing of real and personal property may be an allowable expense, including removing debris from the primary residence that may pose a health hazard, cause additional damage or prevent emergency vehicles from reaching a residence.
Expenses that are NOT eligible for assistance under this program include but are not limited to:
- Structure has received minimal damage and does not require repairs
- Damage due to deferred maintenance
- Damage to outbuildings such as carports, sheds or barns
- Cosmetic repairs to real and personal property
- Repair or replacement of damaged vehicles
- Improvements or additions to real or personal property
- Landscaping
- Tree removal
- Depreciation
- Real and personal property used solely for recreation
- Loss of Income
- Rental properties
- Businesses
- Churches
No comments:
Post a Comment