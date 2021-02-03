Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Library starts new Book Club for Kids program


In January, the Warren Branch Library started a new program, Book Club for Kids. Last month, they had 11 participants who read a total of 205 books. Each book equaled one chance in their monthly Facebook Live giveaway.

Olivia Roberson was January's winner! She also read the most books (43) last month.

Other participants were Noelle Anderson, MaKenzie Gates, Evan McDougald, Addilee Murphy, Brooke Rawls, Hunter Richardson, Owen Roberson, Mattie Robertson, Paisley Stanley, and Bayley Woodard.

For more information on how your child can participate in the Book Club for Kids, contact the Library at 870-226-2536.

