LifeShare Blood Drive set for Feb. 26 as low inventory causes critical need for blood donations

WARREN, Ark. (2/19/21) – There will be a LifeShare Blood Drive on Friday, Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., inside the LifeShare bus that will be parked in the BCMC Rural Health Clinic parking lot. The BCMC Rural Health Clinic is located at 304 East Central Street in Warren and is across the street from Bradley County Medical Center.
There is a critical need for blood donations due to a low inventory of blood across our region that LifeShare serves across East Texas, Louisiana, and South Arkansas. This low inventory is a result of the winter weather we have experienced this past week and cancellations of blood drives due to the winter storm. Additionally, the weather has made it difficult, if not impossible, to get blood transported in from other areas of the country.
Around 1 in every 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One blood donation, approximately one pint of blood, can save up to three lives. Your blood donation will go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery, or suffering through a traumatic accident. You will also receive a free “Krewe of Life” T-shirt when you donate, while supplies last.
It is safe to donate blood. The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America's Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.
