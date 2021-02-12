Lions Club hears COVID vaccination update

Tyler Staten, PharmD, MBA, of Gannaway Drug Store was guest speaker Wednesday, February 10, 2021 for the Warren Lions Club. Tyler provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in Bradley County and answered questions on the procedures being followed and the safety of the medicines being utilized. It was very informative and educational.
According to Staten around 700 vaccines have been given in Bradley County to-date and another 200-plus are on the schedule for shots. He explained the process being used in compliance with State of Arkansas regulations.
The first group receiving shots are as follows: health workers, long-term care residents and staff, EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, and other high priority groups. Next are people age 70 and up, teachers and school staff, and day care workers. The next group will be food and agricultural workers, firefighters and police not in the first category, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, child care workers, U. S. Postal Service workers and essential government workers.
The final group, which is expected to be provided in April of 2021 will include people age 65-69, people age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, workers in transportation and logistics water and wastewater workers, food service, shelter and housing employees, finance workers, IT and communication employees and energy, public safety and public health workers.
Mr. Staten stated that an increase in available doses could speed up the process and every effort is being made to get the vaccines manufactured and distributed. Call Gannaway Drug Store at 870-226-3751 for information and to get on the list for a vaccination. There is no cost to those getting the vaccination.
