Major winter storm sets in over Bradley County

Road conditions are already hazardous as of 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, February 15, 2021, as a winter storm blankets Bradley County and South Arkansas with what is predicted to be an historic amount of snow and sleet.
Residents are urged to stay home if at all possible. If you have pets that normally stay outdoors, please bring them inside. Temperatures are dangerously low.
More snow and sleet is expected over the coming hours.
Sidewalks and patios should be taken very carefully. Sleet overnight has caused extremely slippery surfaces.
