March Steam Challenge at the Library

Leprechauns are very tricky and hard to catch. Use your imagination and materials from your home to try and catch one! See photo for examples but use your own creativity and imagination!
Participants will be entered to win a prize!
Submit a photo of your completed STEM CHALLENGE by March 15th! Entries must be submitted by Facebook Messenger or email: youreadmore@gmail.com along with your name and phone number. (participants can be included in the photo; however submission of entry grants permission to use any photos submitted)
No comments:
Post a Comment