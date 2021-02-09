New elementary school and multi-purpose arena will be built as millage increase passes

Tuesday, Warren school district residents voted 347-113 to increase the local millage from 36.5 to 41.5 mills in order to build a new elementary school and multi-purpose basketball arena.
The vote in favor of raising the millage means that the district will also secure $6.9 million in state facilities funding, a major boost to the two projects. The school district will also be able to pay off its outstanding debt, and any remaining funds will be used to address state-mandated salary and minimum wage increases.
The new elementary school will be built northwest of the current Warren Middle School. A new multi-purpose basketball arena, which can be used for many other types of events, will be built just to the southwest of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium, able to utilize not only new parking designed, but the existing lot at the football stadium.
The Lumberjack and Lady Jack basketball arena set to be built, will boast 1,895 capacity seating, with 2,500 seats available for non-basketball events in which the floor can be cleared.
Any surplus revenues produced each year by the debt service millage could be used by the School District for other school purposes.
All photos courtesy of the Warren Millage facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment