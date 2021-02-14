News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Notice: No County garbage pickup until further notice
Due to the winter storm, Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney announced Sunday evening there will be no County garbage pickup until further notice.
Salineriverchronicle.com will post any further updates.
at
7:20 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment