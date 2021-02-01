Opinion: Vote yes for new elementary school & gym

Voters of the Warren School District have the opportunity beginning February 2, when early voting begins, to support construction of a new modern elementary school and a new modern multi-purpose gym to serve the needs of the Warren School District and the Warren and Bradley County community at large. The proposed new school will replace the aged and old Eastside facility, while the proposed gym will bring Warren basketball into the modern era with a state of the art arena with the capabilities for multi-purpose use. The gym will seat 1,895 for basketball and 2,500 for special events like graduations and special events. While early voting starts February 2, election day is February 9.
The new elementary school will have lock down capabilities for intruders or emergencies and the hallways will be built as storm shelters to protect kids and staff. The construction of both facilities will place all Warren student facilities in one general location.
If the millage is approved, the School District will then receive $6.9 million dollars from the State of Arkansas to help build the new school. By raising the school millage from 36.5 to 41.5, the Warren School millage will remain in the range of other districts in our region of the State. It will be a modest increase in cost to property tax payers. This project will benefit our children and the entire community. It is time and it is needed.
There are several key elements to a successful community and its ability to not only survive and grow. Among them are protection of life and property (police and fire protection), health care, and educational facilities and capabilities. All three must be invested in. This millage request will be a major step in shoring up and improving the educational component of our home in Southeast Arkansas.
Salineriverchronicle.com urges all the voters of the Warren School District to follow the thoughtful direction of the Warren School Board and vote "yes"for the school millage beginning February 2 and ending with election day February 9. This will benefit Warren and the School District and will service every citizen of the community.
Vote Yes! Vote for our kids and the future!
