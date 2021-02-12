Pastime: The Band Queen Contest winner 51 years ago

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
This is a Pastime from 51 years ago, February 12, 1970, held in the Warren High School Gymnasium when the Second Annual Queen’s Royal Concert was conducted.
This year, 1970, was indeed special as the concert was presented by “The New Warren Lumberjack Band,” said the program. This was the first totally integrated concert band assembled under the new combination of the Warren Public Schools and the formerly Bradley County High Training Schools in North East Warren.
And there were 89, yes, 89, count them at the end of this piece, 89 musicians in the combined band program co-led by Curry W. Martin and Lee A. Mitchell.
It was quite an affair, following, of course, the First Queen’s Royal Concert in February of 1969. The first WHS Band Queen was Jonalyn Bryant.
But back to the night of Feb. 12th of 1970, to which this Pastime is focused upon.
My vantage point was sitting as the third chair Bass Clef Baritone behind the likes of Ruth Herring (first chair) and my arch enemy on the bass clef baritone and two-point winner a fierce play-off piece for the second chair horn, Billy Cox, who would lager switch to snare drum for the upcoming marching season.
So I had a back row, and birds-eye view of the proceedings.
The prelude to the coronation was “The Gillette Look Sharp March,” a snazzy little tune made famous from the many TV commercials sponsored from the Gillette Razor Blade company, conducted by bandmaster Martin.
Each of the contestants walked in to this lively musical introduction, with escorts, to take their place on the same white metal chairs used in the football Homecoming court each year. The chairs were, this time, set up on a carpet of funeral home grass from Frazer Funeral Home just off the east side of the concert band arrayed at center court on the Lumberjack basketball court.
The Contestants (one from each grade 9-12) and their escorts were: Senior Cindy Marsh, and escort Roland Smith; Junior Phyllis Rogers and escort Paul Gannaway; Sophomore, Susan Lee, escort Robert Green, and freshman Marsha Riley and escort Danny Burnett.
Emcee for the event that evening was Manuel Barnes, listed as the co-President of the Warren Student Council.
After two tunes of Dedicatory Music, first a new and pop serenade of, “Love Theme” from the hit movie Romeo and Juliet. And then followed by a special a Flute Duet from the Martin sisters, Misses Shelly and Lucinda Martin, the coronation was held.
Third Place Maid was Phyllis Rogers; Second Place, Marsha Riley, First Place maid was Susan Lee.
And thus began the three-part Queen’s Royal Concert. Leading the first sectional of five numbers was Wallace R. Ferguson, associate band director. He led the musicians in: “Their Finest Hour,” by Maki; “Easy Does It,” by Yoder; “A Tribute to Glenn Miller,” Arranged by Glass; “The Big Beat” by Walters and finally “Selections from “Porgy and Bess,” by Gershwin.
Next Lee Mitchell led the 90-piece band in “America,” arranged by Cacavass; “Music For A Ceremony,” by Morrissey; “Train In The Night,” by Hermann; “Trilogy” by Osterling and finally, “Concord Overture,” by Hermann.
A special treat was in store for the numbers led by Curry Martin, First, a special presentation of “Tympendium” by Schinstine, featuring Lee Mitchell, as a Tympani soloist. He was met with a standing ovation from the band and the audience at the end of the performance.
Other numbers to end the program, directed by Martin, included, “Pizza Party,” by Walters; “Colorama,” by DeRose and “Riffin’ The Blues,” by Van Auken.
The vital most and precious part of these old band and choral programs from yesterday are the lists of participants, often found on the back cover.
Read on with me. Many of those names are still here. Some are, of course, gone from our midst, but all on that night participated.
Flute: Louann Reep, Sharon Trussell, Evette Gulledge, Pam Weeks, Norman Henderson, Gail Hooper, Mary Hammons and Elaine McRae.
E-flat clarinet – Lucinda Miles.
Oboe – Cindy Marsh
B-flat clarinet: Curry (Marty) Martin III, Bill Brown, Mike Trussell, Ann Young, Jane Davis, Stephanie Woodard, Rose McBride, Marilyn Jackson, Glenda Johnson, Richard Garrison, Marva Smith, Dorothy Clay, Marilyn Jones, Anna Brown, Harry Schuler, and Marilyn Atkins.
Alto clarinet: Ricky Green, Terri Bradford, and Gayle Green.
Bass clarinet: Terry Lasiter, Barbara Bryant and Rhonda Pennington.
Contra-alto clarinet: Regina Reep Jr.,
Alto saxophone: Lawrence Boswell, David Sedberry, Pete Parnell, Ulysses Dailey, Sam Butler and Albert Hammons.
Tenor saxophone: Gary Braswell, Ronald Blackman, Phillip Derryberry, and Kenneth Grant.
Baritone saxophone: John White, Bobby Beavers, Mitch Forrest, and Patrick White.
Coronet: Jarvis Kolen, Sam Curry, Bob Roddey, Blake Marsh, Mike Paulus, Bruce Tarleton, Ulyses Rice, Clinton Webb, John Harris, Charles Marks and Rebecca O’Neal.
French Horn: Kerry Pennington, Mark Scobey, Bobby Bowman, Becky Denson, Rodger Brown, and Glenn Hines.
Bassoon: Phillip Jenkins, Jonalyn Bryant, and Tommy Carraway.
Baritone Treble Clef: Wallis Marsh, Arthur Schuler, Jan Savage and Karl Walker.
Baritone Bass Clef: Ruth Herring, Billy Cox and Maylon Rice.
Trombone: Coleman Harrison, Robert Neely, and Eddie Block.
Sousaphone: Gene Reynolds, Clifton Webb and Howard Butler.
String Bass: Johnny McBee.
Snare Drum: Larry Hederson, Robert McClellan, Dorothy Richard and Larry Gulledge.
Bass Drum: Leonard Hudson.
Bells: Jimmie Jenkins.
Chimes: Dorothy Richard.
Tympani: Jimmie Jenkins and Paul Gannaway.
How we ever played a concert in that drafty and echoing gymnasium – mostly without any rehearsal at all in the building, is beyond me. This was the largest assembled band member concert in the history of WHS.
And that’s a Pastime of names one should never forget.
