Pastime: A Barbeque Picnic and a winning basket for WHS

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
The Pastime memory of when a basketball shot made time stand still - always, and I mean always, comes up this time of the year – every year.
It was a wild night for Warren High School Basketball, circa 1971, when the Lumberjacks were off to a blazing hot conference mark, 11-4.
The usual foes like Fordyce, Star City, and Lake Village, has been soundly whipped twice, yet that evil neighboring empire to the east – the Monticello Billies – playing in their Depression-era Gymnasium - were simply hard to beat.
But it was on a cold, and I mean cold, Tuesday night, as I stood outside the Eagle Democrat’s front doors, awaiting a ride I had hustled up to attend the ‘Jacks game on the road slugfest down in Hamburg.
Mr. G. C. “Sonny” Morgan was piloting his work car to pick up this just turned 16-year old part-time sportswriter, part-time printer’s Devil at the weekly newspaper to catch a ride to see the game, courtesy of arrangements made by my mentor Robert L. “Bob” Newton, the Eagle’s editor.
We were to stop off at the Morgan’s home on Myrtle to switch cars, pick up Mrs. Wickie and head off to Ashley County.
It was a well-planned, smooth operation and in just minutes, the three of us were off to see the Lions vs. Lumberjack matchup.
After Mr. Sonny caught Ms. Wickie up on all the news of the day around the office and around the town. I was next, asked about school, the basketball team and how my new sports writing chore at the Eagle was going for me. I knew these parents of a classmate from school events, YMCA sporting events and yes, junior high and now senior high sports were good people.
I also knew Ms. Wickie from her once in a while substitutions at the very small Bradley County Library just across from City Hall and in the yard of the courthouse complex.
As we neared into Monticello, Mr. Sonny said he was “hungry.” Ms. Wickie kidded him, “I hope you didn’t forget to call in the order, did you?”
“Of course not,” Mr. Sonny said laughing.
He slid the fine, new car into the gravel parking lot of a grocery store on the eastern side of Monticello.
Just like that, I was about to be introduced to Ben Young’s Barbeque.
Once Mr. Sonny was back in the car we handed off the sack of sandwiches to Ms. Wickie and we were off. He drove stopping down near the Drew County Fairgrounds, where an ample parking lot by the roadside awaited us; we ate the sumptuous groceries in the car under the glow of a nearby AP&L street lamp.
As the final crinkle of the butcher paper was done, and I finished my last mouth-watering bit of the sandwich, Mr. Sonny laughed at me.
“Better than one of those awful concessions stand hotdogs, huh, Maylon?”
Before we pulled onto the narrow ribbon of state highway heading to Ashley County, Ms. Wickie produced some homemade pound cake or was it banana bread wrapped in a paper towel for dessert.
At the ballgame, I sat close to the bench on the WHS side of the scorer’s table and the contest began in the packed gym.
The Junior ‘Jacks, I should for the record state, were drilled 40-34 in the previous game and the Hamburg crowd was looking to win the Senior High game.
And the slugfest began. Hamburg, the home team, ran out of the dressing room with a packed gymnasium loudly cheering the Lions on.
WHS was no slouch as Coaches Dennis Helms and John Middleton, knew just how and when to take the floor and the few Warren fans cheered loudly.
It was it was nip and tuck at the end of the first quarter, the score knotted at 14-14.
The second quarter the Lions got “hot” and rang up a nine-point lead, but after a time out the Lumberjacks began a slow, but deliberate comeback to slice the Lions lead to one, 32-31, at the halftime.
The 8AA basketball league had few “givemes” back in these days, Ususally the two former high schools in each community had been desegregated and each game was a real battle of all the talent available in every town.
The ‘Jacks tied the game at the end of the third quarter, as the Lions lost their ace guard/shooter Ellis Lowe, drawing his fifth foul of the contest.
The game teeter tottered with the final seconds clicking off with the ‘Jacks clinging to spreading the floor and a man-to-man defense trying to stop Hamburg’s John Dura, who was their leading scorer that evening with 19.
Jerry Watts was carrying the water for the ‘Jacks and led all scorers that evening with 26.
Behind by one, with 10 seconds left, and a trio of Lumberjacks had fouled out – Otis Young, Tommy Mitchell and David Taylor – the latter sitting down when Charlie Morgan’s call came to re-enter the game.
The ‘Jacks pressed up the court, Watts was blocked coming into the paint and he dished the ball off to the corner where Morgan stood alone.
It was a signature, high arching shot, which swished the net with four ticks left on the clock.
The story for the Pine Bluff Commercial story that I hastily dictated over the telephone to a re-write man that night, appeared in next afternoon’s edition with a headline that said it all:
Morgan’s Basket
Benefits Warren
I made two adult friends for life that night on that car ride from Warren to Hamburg.
And none of us could have guessed the outcome from that game that night would feature a very reluctant guard taking a game winning shot.
It’s a Pastime of fame and friendship that has transcended time and distance.
