Pastime: Magic shows at Eastside

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
This is a Pastime of magic and a traveling magician who performed in the dusty school auditorium all across Arkansas often stopping a brief visit to the Warren Public Schools.
For a dime, or was it a quarter, well never mind the silvery coin admission of the day, for his magic show was about as close to a live Vaudeville, Vegas or a New York theater/stage act as country kids could see in person.
The magician was one Mr. J. B. Bobo.
“Bobo the Magnificent,” was his on-stage moniker and he wore the silky magician’s cape and tall stove-pipe hat. He in this get up appeared on all these printed flyers that would appear around the school’s cafeteria and into most classroom a week or so before his appearance at the school.
It was, well simply a magical show.
His shows were basically a 45-minute live performance, low key and very, very entertaining. And these shows were simply a must see for all us kids.
Oh, how many Roosevelt dimes and Washington quarters did I beg from my mom or grandmother to pay the toll to get in and see this well-crafted, well-spoken and yes, magical man.
He could keep me on the edge of the cold, metal folding chair with his razzle dazzle tricks and lively banter.
Or often in lower grades, we were all sitting cross-legged on the cafeteria’s tiled floors at Eastside Elementary as he kept us mesmerized with his sleight of hand tricks, a flourish of pulling scarves from his sleeves, or a tap of his magical wand and then his spinning in a quick half-circle as his full length cape spun wildly in the air.
Often Bobo The Magnificent needed a student assistant and picked them (usually two at a time, a boy and a girl) right there from the audience.
Those who were hand-picked and stepped up to help Bobo The Magnificent or his lovely wife, who was his on stage assistant, were indeed on the stage and the focus of our interest. He famously sawed an egg right in half with a big saw on stage. It was amazing!
After an intense 45 minute show, it was all over. Usually, we were all very orderly then dismissed to walk down the hallways to the outdoor playgrounds and awaiting the next one-the-hour bell for another class to commence.
He was, in my memory, a much better slight-of-hand magician and say Cactus Vick, the institutional spokesman for the Wonder Bread Company in Little Rock. (More on Vick and his mechanical carousel in a future Pastime).
But back to the Pastime of J. B. Bobo or Bobo The Magician.
His mention came about during this pandemic earlier this month from a Facebook post and then someone shared the Encyclopedia of Arkansas entry, that eternal time machine for our state. The EOA entry revealed much more personal information about the gentlemen known to many of us simply as the “Magician J. B. Bobo.”
He was born Feb. 11th in 1910 in Texarkana (Miller County).
Bobo the Magician, was christened with initials only, and he patiently explained this when anyone asked what they stood for, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas entry.
His French immigrant great-grandfather, Jean Beaubeaux, had anglicized the family name from the original spelling.
Adults across Arkansas and the country remember him for taking his magic shows to their schools when they were children.
At the peak of their school show career, Bobo and his wife performed 400 to 450 shows a year. It is estimated that they performed more than 14,000 school shows in more than fifty years.
Magicians around the world own copies of Bobo’s books on coin magic, which are universally agreed to be the best ever written.
Somehow I remember in later years, he offered for sale a simple brochure on simple coin tricks for sale following the show. It was I think a dime.
But knowing me, any excess change I brought to school, intending to buy a coin magic booklet, went for a red-sugary goober wheel, a Snickers bar or a box of Cinnamon Red Hots. As I spent my money on these treats from a Warren Vending machine stocked by Robert Green’s dad or others, snagged that extra change.
As a magician, I can tell you that not only was Bobo well known by Arkansans and school children of several generations. J.B. Bobo’s shows were also rudimentary PTA fundraiser for elementary schools.
Bobo’s business model was that the school allowed him to perform. He kept 60% and the school kept 40% of the proceeds.
He'd so 2-4 schools per day 200 to 300 students – Grades 1-to-3 in one show and then another set for those in Grades 4-to-6.
He would use a very straight forward dialogue to keep kids interested for the 45-minute shows and the use of colorful props, brilliant silk scarves and the element of surprise – well it was like no other live entertainment available on the red brick streets of Warren.
It is a Pastime to sit still for and savor these memories nearly sixty years ago.
No comments:
Post a Comment