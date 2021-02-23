Pink Tomato Festival inducted into Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival was named a 2021 winner in the Arkansas Department of Heritage 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame induction held virtually Monday evening, February 22, 2021.
The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival won the 2021 award for "Food-Themed Event."
Ashley Foreman, the executive director of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce accepted the award on behalf of the Festival.
The Pink Tomato Festival was first held in June of 1956. It is the premiere event in Bradley County each and every year, bringing in thousands of people to celebrate the State of Arkansas's official fruit and vegetable, the Bradley County Pink Tomato.
You can watch the entire 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony below. If you wish to skip to the Food-Themed event portion, go to the 22:30 mark.
