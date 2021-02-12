Potential for major-historic winter storm taking shape

The bitter cold we've experience toward the end of the week is expected to be followed by an even stronger punch of arctic air over the weekend and into Monday, February 15, accompanied by the chance of a rare but significant snow and or sleet storm.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, there is a slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight. The low is expected to be around 20, with wind chill values as low as 9, making for an extremely dangerous situation for anyone stranded outdoors. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday, sleet is likely before 3:00 p.m., then snow and sleet. The high will only reach near 24, with north northeast winds from 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday night, there is a 50% chance of snow and sleet. The low will reach around 16.
Monday, snow and sleet become prevalent, with the chance of precipitation around 80%, and a high of only 21, and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
The chance of snow and sleet continues through the week into Thursday.
Through Monday, some models suggest Bradley County could receive between 4 to 8 inches of snow and or sleet.
